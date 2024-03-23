Sixers’ Kyle Lowry out for Sunday’s game against the Clippers

Kyle Lowry will miss the 76ers’ Sunday afternoon game at the Los Angeles Clippers to rest, according to the NBA’s injury report released Saturday night.

The veteran point guard, who turns 38 on Monday, has typically rested on the second night of a back-to-back since joining the Sixers off the buyout market last month. But skipping Sunday’s matinee allows Lowry more time to rest before Monday night’s game at the Sacramento Kings, which concludes a four-game Western Conference road trip.

Without Lowry, guard Cameron Payne and forward Nicole Batum are contenders to move into the starting lineup. Guard De’Anthony Melton remains sidelined with a spine issue.

Lowry, a Philadelphia native and former Villanova star, has averaged 8.1 points on 40.2% shooting, 4.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 14 games with the Sixers.

The Sixers enter Sunday’s matchup against the Clippers with a 38-32 record and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.