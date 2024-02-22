Kyle Lowry suffers facial laceration, receives stitches in his Sixers debut

Kyle Lowry exited his 76ers’ debut with 9 minutes, 24 seconds left in the second quarter with an facial laceration.

The point guard was hit in the left arm and left side of his face by a New York Knicks defender Thursday night and was taken to the locker. He received stitches in his face and expected to return in the second half after taking an elbow from New York Knicks forward Jericho Sims.

Before being injured, Lowry had four points on 2-for-3 shooting along with two assists and one rebound in 9 minutes, 30 seconds.

Sims came down hard on Lowry, knocking him to the court. After no foul was called, the Sixers called a timeout. He was initially checked out on the bench before heading to the locker room.

Lowry’s injury briefly soured solid night for the North Philly native.

Lowry checked into the game with 6:54 left in the first quarter with Sixers announcer Matt Cord saying “making his Sixers debut from North Philly … Kyle Lowry!”

The 18th-year veteran scored his first basket as a Sixers on a layup 36 seconds later. He also scored on his second attempt — another layup — with a minute left in the quarter. Lowry finished the first quarter with four points and one assist while playing the final 6:54.

He remained in the game at the start of the second quarter and assisted on Tobias Harris’ layup with 35 seconds into the quarter. He went to the bench after Sims’ inadventent elbow with 9:24 left in the quarter.