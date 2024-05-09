Kyle Lowry plans to play a 19th NBA season. Will it be with the Sixers?

Kyle Lowry refused to talk about the possibility of a future with the 76ers in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Hours earlier, the team was eliminated by the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, and the point guard still had a stunned look on his face while avoiding the big question.

Lowry was more concerned with trying to avoid a sleepless night after a heartbreaking 118-115 Game 6 loss to end the series.

“I had a great opportunity to be a part of two superstars in this league,” he said of playing with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. “And for me, it was a joy to be around them. We’ll see what happens in the next couple months.”

While the 38-year-old didn’t mention any potential destinations, Lowry acknowledged that he plans to play a 19th NBA season in 2024-25.

Lowry averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 28.4 minutes in 23 regular-season games — with 20 starts — with the Sixers..

The North Philly native had 18 points while making 4 of 7 three-pointers in the Sixers’ 111-104 Game 1 loss to the Knicks. However, the former Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova standout’s play declined during the opening-round series.

Lowry was held scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting in Games 5 and 6. Yet, his presence was a major benefit for Embiid and Maxey.

Maxey became a first-time All-Star and the league’s Most Improved Player this season. But his maturation as a point guard has been noticeable since the acquisition of Lowry, a six-time All-Star point guard. He also stayed in constant communication with Embiid, who was hampered with a sore left knee and Bell’s palsy during the Sixers’ postseason run.

“It was part of the reason I came here to be able to be a part of the growth of Tyrese and the growth of Joel and watching them and try to help them as much as I can with the maturation process,” Lowry said. “The things that these guys have done. Joel playing on one leg. Tyrese — in the minute of the game, going crazy a couple minutes and going through ups and downs and finding ways to be successful.

“As a guy who’s been in the league a long time, I was so happy I got the opportunity to play with these guys and be around them.”

But Lowry’s presence was good for the entire team. He was by far their best pure point guard. His leadership, court awareness, and ability to make clutch plays were noticeable.

He also helped to get players to buy into what coach Nick Nurse was selling. Lowry was Nurse’s standout point guard on the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship team.

“We got better,” Lowry said. “I think the guys in this locker room, they competed at a high level. The things Joel showed us in this series playing on one leg. Tyrese’s growth. [Kelly Oubre’s] toughness, I think the team just showed the competitive nature. It was fun.

“After 18 years, you’d think it gets easier, but it just sucks even more when you lose. Especially, with a great group of guys like this. It was fun to be a part of.”