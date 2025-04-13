Kyle Lowry wants to play one more NBA season — and hopes it’s with his hometown Sixers

Kyle Lowry felt “a little bit sad” walking into the Wells Fargo Center Sunday.

Back in the fall, he never envisioned the 76ers’ season that began with championship aspirations would end with their regular-season finale. Or that he would be one of several players hampered by injury for long stretches of this 24-58 flop.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: A disastrous Sixers season comes to a close and the players say things can’t get worse

So Lowry, the Philly native and former Villanova star, does not want this to be the final chapter of an excellent NBA career, during which he became a six-time All-Star and 2019 champion. The 39-year-old said following the Sixers’ season-ending loss to the Chicago Bulls that “I still want to play one more year, and hopefully it’s here.”

“The pride of being a Philadelphian and playing for Philadelphia, you want to figure out how to be a part of something different and special,” Lowry added. “ … This organization deserves to be at the top of the top, and this city deserves it. I want to be a part of that. Hopefully I can.”

Lowry also cited his relationship with Sixers coach Nick Nurse, for whom he also played for in Toronto, and star point guard Tyrese Maxey, whom Lowry on Sunday said has a future “as bright as anybody’s in this league” as reasons he desires to return. After joining the Sixers off the buyout market last February, Lowry signed a one-year, veteran-minimum contract in July.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey vows to reset mentally, then come back to Sixers with ‘edge’ following trying season

A hip injury limited Lowry to 35 games. And when he did play, he did not move well or shoot well. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 assists in 18.8 minutes per game, but connected on only 35% of his field-goal attempts. That includes a 7-of-44 mark from three-point range in 21 games from Nov. 6 through Jan. 21.

Lowry then missed 23 consecutive games from Feb. 11 through March 30, before somewhat unexpectedly returning for an April 1 contest at the New York Knicks. He played one more game at the Miami Heat, another former playing destination, on April 7.

Back in January, Lowry acknowledged he “can’t run through everything” or create space to fire shots the way he once could. But following that game at Madison Square Garden less than two weeks ago, Lowry said he still took pleasure in playing the game at the highest level.

“It’s provided me, my family, my friends with everything that I could actually ask for,” Lowry said then. “So why not try to be able to play and just have fun? We don’t know how long this game is going to last for each individual, so go out there and enjoy the process.”

Lowry has also remained an animated and valued mentor on the Sixers’ bench, and inside the locker room.

Earlier this season, Maxey credited Lowry with helping him mentally handle the barrage of defenses he faced as the Sixers’ top scoring option. Rookie Jared McCain said Sunday that Lowry has provided tidbits on guarding in the post, including when he gets switched onto a big man or needs to get over a screen. Lonnie Walker IV, a late signee who played with Lowry down the stretch, said “even if you don’t want to hear [Lowry’s in-game advice] or whatnot, it’s best to listen. Because he knows the game.”

“The only thing is they call me ancient,” Lowry said of the satisfaction he takes in that leadership role. “That’s the only problem I have with it. But that’s what I’m here for, man.

“As a competitor, of course I want to be on the floor and playing and competing. But as an elder statesman in this league, you get enjoyment out of watching these kids grow, because I was once in their shoes and I’ve been through the things that I’ve been through.”

Lowry is part of a potentially crowded group of ballhandlers behind Maxey entering 2025-26. The Sixers spent chunks of this season grooming McCain, along with trade deadline acquisition Quentin Grimes, to play some backup point guard. Jared Butler, another trade deadline addition, has a team option in his contract for next season, while Jeff Dowtin Jr., who also has been with Nurse in Toronto and Philly, was on a two-way contract this season.

» READ MORE: Kelly Oubre Jr. says he wants to ‘finish what I start’ with the Sixers next season

When asked what he will remember about 2024-25, Lowry scoffed slightly and said, “It was a difficult season to be a part of, honestly.” This experience, he added, “shows y’all I want to, at least, go out winning.”

And he hopes his final NBA season will be with his hometown team.