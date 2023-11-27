Sixers’ Jaden Springer, Danuel House Jr. will miss Monday’s game against Los Angeles Lakers

Jaden Springer and Danuel House Jr. will both miss the 76ers’ Monday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Springer is sidelined with an illness. House will miss second straight game with a left quad bruise.

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss his ninth straight game with a fractured rib.

Springer is averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11 games. House is averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10 appearances. Oubre is averaging 16.3 points on 50% shooting — including 37.8% on three-pointers — in eight games with five starts for the Sixers (11-5).

The Lakers (10-7) will be without Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture), Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel bursitis) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion).

Anthony Davis (left adductor hip spasm) is listed as probable, while LeBron James (left calf bruise) and Cam Reddish (left groin strain) are questionable.