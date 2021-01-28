What did we learn? Well, the Sixers are not a perfect team, but you didn’t need to see the Lakers score 13 straight points to know that. More so, we learned that they have the potential to be a lot less imperfect than we may have given them credit for. This is particularly true if they continue to get what they got from Harris throughout the second half, a player capable of getting the Sixers buckets that do not require much contribution from Embiid (who was clearly hampered after a hard fall he took in the third quarter). Harris’ go-ahead pull up with three seconds left may have been his most significant shot but it hardly stood alone. Harris may not be Davis, but the Sixers will take 24 points, even if they needed every single one.