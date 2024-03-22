Tobias Harris will return to Sixers’ lineup against the Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Tobias Harris will return to the 76ers’ lineup for Friday’s matchup at the Los Angeles Lakers, the team said, after missing the previous three games with a sprained ankle.

Harris is averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season, but has sputtered while becoming the Sixers’ second offensive option as reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid recovers from knee surgery. Harris was cleared to play after participating in Thursday’s practice and Friday morning’s shootaround.

Harris’ return means veteran forward Nico Batum will move back to a reserve role.

The Sixers enter Friday’s game with a 38-31 record and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.