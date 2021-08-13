LAS VEGAS — The 76ers will be among the NBA teams on hand at Friday’s private workout here for former NBA guard Lance Stephenson, according to Yahoo Sports.

Representatives from the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets will be among the other NBA personnel on hand, according to the report.

Stephenson, 30, last played for the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association during the 2019-20 season. Before that, he had a nine-year career in the NBA with stops with the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and L.A. Lakers.

He has career averages of 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 508 games, with 199 starts.

The Sixers don’t have an available roster spot at the moment. NBA teams have spots available for 15 normal contracts and two two-way deals.

Thirteen of the Sixers’ normal contracts are guaranteed, while Anthony Tolliver and Paul Reed are on non-guaranteed deals. Tolliver’s contract will become guaranteed if he remains on the roster past Sept. 6.

Meanwhile, Rayjon Tucker and undrafted rookie Aaron Henry are signed to two-way deals.