What’s behind the Sixers leading the NBA in an overlooked but valuable statistic

HOUSTON — The numbers mean so little to casual fans. They’re excluded from box scores and not always recognized by the media.

But hidden in their successful start to the season, the 76ers have incorporated something that has long been a staple of new coach Nick Nurse. It’s something that disrupts opposing ball handers and leads to transition buckets.

The Sixers lead the NBA in total deflections (518) and deflections per game (17.3) heading into Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. The stat is defined by the NBA as “the number of times a defensive player or team gets their hand on the ball on a non-shot attempt.”

This says a lot about Nurse’s aggressive defensive scheme and having the right personnel to excel in it.

And if you think coaching is overrated when you have a roster loaded with long, athletic, defensive-minded wings, look at Nurse’s history.

He spent the past five seasons as head coach of the Toronto Raptors before being hired by the Sixers in July. This is the third consecutive season that a Nurse-led team has been first in deflections. And even the seasons they weren’t first, the Raptors finished in the top 3.

Toronto has gone from first in deflections last season to 24th this season under new coach Darko Rajaković. The Sixers have gone from 14th last season under Doc Rivers to first with Nurse.

“You don’t want to give up too much of his scheme,” shooting guard De’Anthony Melton said. “But basically being aggressive is the word. Aggression, physicality, flesh on flesh, that’s what we like to call it. All that type of stuff plays a factor.”

In the process, Melton, reserve forward Robert Covington and backup center Paul Reed are among the league’s individual leaders in deflections.

Melton is tied with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for fourth in the league in deflections per game (3.4) going into Friday’s games. Covington is tied with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso for eighth.

Covington is first (6.4) in deflections for 36 minutes. Melton and Reed are tied for fifth (4.2).

“It’s just a matter of the way the defense is,” Covington said. “We have so many guys that are active, have great hands that we are just using our abilities. You got D-Melt. You got me. You got Nico [Batum], Reese [Tyrese Maxey], Tobias [Harris]. We got a bunch of guys who have a lot of activity, and we got length. That’s the main thing.”

The Sixers utilize their speed and quickness to turn deflections into easy transition baskets.

“Our defensive scheme encourages guys to be active,” Covington said. “It’s people being able to get out, get hands on the ball. And when I say activity, we have people that take pride in defense.”

The Sixers also lead (6.7) the NBA in loose balls recovered per game, and rank third (200) in total loose balls recovered.

Joel Embiid is second (1.2) in loose ball recovered per game. Reed is in a four-way tie (1.5) for loose balls recovered per 36 minutes.