Former Sixers legend and Hall of Famer Chet Walker has died at 84

Chet Walker, one of the 76ers’ all-time greats and a member of their 1967 NBA championship team, has died. He was 84.

After playing his first seven seasons with the Sixers, Walker spent his final six with the Chicago Bulls. He finished his career as a seven-time All-Star with averages of 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds.

The Sixers, Bulls and National Basketball Retired Players Association extended their condolences on social media on Saturday.

“Affectionately nicknamed “The Jet,” Walker made a profound impact in our city and within our League,” the Sixers said in their statement. “Our condolences go out to the Walker family & their friends.”

The 6-foot-7 small forward was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

He was selected by the Syracuse Nationals in the second round of the 1962 NBA draft. Walker was named to the All-Rookie team and averaged 12.3 points in his first season before the Nationals moved to Philly and were renamed the Sixers.

He averaged 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while teaming up with Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer and Billy Cunningham to lead the Sixers to a 68-13 regular-season record during the 1966-67 season. That team went on to defeat the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals before winning the NBA title over the San Francisco Warriors.

Walker was traded to the Bulls on Sept. 2, 1969. He averaged 20.6 points during his six seasons in Chicago. He was also part of the Bulls’ inaugural class for its Ring of Honor on Jan. 12.

“His skill, dedication and contributions to the game made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago,” the Bulls said in their statement. “Chet Walker will forever be remembered as a true Chicago Bulls icon.”

Walker was born in Mississippi on Feb. 22, 1940. He went to high school in Ben Harbor, Mich., before becoming a two-time all-American at Bradley University. Walker helped the Braves win the 1960 NIT championship. His No. 31 jersey was retired by the university in 1976.