Former Sixers guard Lonnie Walker IV signs with EuroLeague power Maccabi Tel Aviv

Lonnie Walker IV is heading back overseas.

The former 76er is signing with EuroLeague powerhouse Maccabi Tel Aviv. The shooting guard’s deal includes an NBA buyout clause until Aug. 1. The contract also features buyout options for July 15, 2026, and July 15, 2027.

Walker became a free agent after the Sixers declined to pick up his $2.9 million team option before the June 29 deadline to do so.

Walker averaged 12.4 points in 20 games after signing a two-year, $3.7 million deal with the Sixers on Feb. 21.

The Reading native, who played AAU basketball for Delaware County-based Team Final, facilitated a string with the Sixers after agreeing to a buyout of his contract with Lithuania’s Basketball Club Žalgiris in February.

The Sixers were his fourth NBA team.

Walker was selected 18th by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2018 NBA draft. He has played for the Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Sixers over seven NBA seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 204-pounder had career highs of eight three-pointers and 31 points in the Sixers’ 122-102 season-ending loss to the Chicago Bulls on April 13 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The tanking squad finished the season with a 24-58 record after losing 31 of their last 36 games.