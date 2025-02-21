Lonnie Walker IV, a Reading native, views NBA return with Sixers as ‘a full-circle moment’

Lonnie Walker IV revealed on Friday that the last couple of days have been very humbling.

While he has loftier goals, the Reading native considers his return to the NBA a big step in the right direction.

“Still processing it all, to say the least,” Walker said Friday after signing and practicing with the 76ers. “It still feels like a surreal moment to be so close to home, being in Philly of all places. So I’m taking it one day at a time, just staying present, doing what I’ve got to do for the team and playing to the best of my capabilities on the floor.”

The 26-year-old, who played AAU basketball for Delaware County-based Team Final, agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal on Tuesday. The second year of his deal has a team option.

The shooting guard facilitated a return to the league after agreeing to a buyout of his contract with Lithuania’s Basketball Club Žalgiris two hours before Tuesday’s deadline.

“It’s funny, everyone found out before me,” he said of his family members and friends. “I was actually sleeping. I got the phone call from my agent. I had about 30 missed calls. I guess it was all over Twitter already. But by that time, my mind was already made as far as being in Europe, finishing the season there.”

At the time of the call, Walker was vacationing in France. He boarded a flight to Philadelphia Wednesday morning and has been here for two days waiting for the transaction to become finalized.

In a hurry, Walker only brought vacation clothes with him. So he expects to wear Sixers sweatpants and apparel for the next couple of weeks.

And just like the fashion in which he booked that international flight, Walker isn’t wasting time getting accustomed to his new team. He was a full participant at Friday’s practice before staying late to run through plays with teammates. After that, he studied film with assistant coach Matt Brase.

Walker has also been asking a lot of questions, even questions to which he already knows the answer, to get up to speed.

“Just re-asking them to hear it as far as prepping for the games,” he said. “Watching film, understanding the plays, it’s going to take some time. But being a pro, you’ve got to do pro things, and that’s just about being persistent and consistent. During my time off when I’m at the hotel, watching film, watching the plays and just trying to get adjusted as fast as I can to the team.”

Walker averaged 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 22 minutes, 17 seconds in EuroLeague play for Žalgiris. This comes after the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.3 minutes over six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets.

He signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Boston Celtics on Aug. 29 but was waived by the defending NBA champions on Oct. 19.

Now, he’s living out a dream by playing for the Sixers.

“I’ve come to plenty of games, watching Jrue Holiday, Andre Iguodala, Elton Brand … the list goes on and on,” Walker said. “I’m only an hour and 20 [minutes] from here. I’m not too far. I played for a Philly team, as far as Team Final. This is for sure a full-circle moment in my career, and I’m just truly blessed to be here.”

Roddy signs a two-way deal

David Roddy said signing with the Sixers was also a full-circle moment for him.

The team signed the power forward to a two-way contract on Friday after initially signing him to a 10-day contract on Feb. 11. Previously,the Sixers selected him with the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft and traded the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal centered on De’Anthony Melton.

“It felt [like a] full-circle moment when I got the call for the 10-day,” Roddy said Friday. “It was pretty cool. Sometimes in the NBA, you expect to stay on one team for very long. But this is going to be my fourth team now, so full-circle moment for them getting me back here and just showing interest.

“So I’m very thankful for it.”

Roddy came to the Sixers after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 6. He had averaged 6.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 162 career games with the Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and Hawks before making his Sixers debut against the Celtics on Thursday.

Roddy posted four points, five rebounds and two assists in the 124-104 loss at the Wells Fargo Center.

“It’s a great honor, great opportunity,” he said of the two-way deal. “Much thanks to the 76ers and trusting in me and everything. So just another step of the journey, and I’m very excited to work my tail off and just help the team win.”