Jalen Brunson’s big fourth quarter helps Knicks hand Sixers their ninth straight loss, 110-105

NEW YORK ― Kelly Oubre Jr. blew a kiss to the Knicks’ bench following a three-pointer. Tyrese Maxey then sank another of his trademark floaters to give the Sixers a four-point lead with less than three minutes to play.

And then Jalen Brunson went to work.

The Knicks’ All-Star point guard out of Villanova calmly sank two free throws. He slithered into the lane for a layup. He rattled home a tie-breaking three-pointer. And he sealed a dicier-than-expected New York victory at the foul line.

Brunson’s 34 points and seven assists lifted New York to a 110-105 Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, and handed the Sixers their ninth consecutive loss.

It was a valiant comeback effort by the Sixers, who trailed by as many as 19 points in the game and were down 83-74 entering the final period. Still, a gap has formed between these two teams since last spring’s wildly competitive and entertaining first-round playoff series. The 38-20 Knicks sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings, and re-stabilized themselves after getting thumped by the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers and defending champion Boston Celtics in their previous two games.

The 20-38 Sixers played their 39th game this season without star center Joel Embiid, though there was no update from coach Nick Nurse on next steps for Embiid following further imaging he was scheduled to undergo on his ailing left knee on Tuesday. Reserve big man Guerschon Yabusele also missed the game with injuries to both eyes, including a scratched cornea. Knicks All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) was also out.

Defense was again at the center of the Sixers’ early woes, allowing the Knicks to shoot 59% from the floor in the first half to build their cushion. The Sixers, meanwhile, shot 38.7% before the break. New York led, 33-21, at the end of the first quarter. That advantage reached 48-30 when Precious Achiuwa threw down a dunk with just over five minutes remaining in the second.

The Sixers cut the deficit to 67-57 on a Paul George jumper at the 7:30 mark of the third. But Brunson answered with a pull-up three-pointer, before Achiuwa followed with an underneath finish and Mikal Bridges hit a jumper to push that advantage back out to 75-60.

The Knicks’ lead dwindled again, to 84-78, on a George driving layup with 10:46 remaining. Then, a Bridges tough jumper and layup bookended an OG Anunoby driving conversion to make the score 90-81 with less than nine minutes to play.

Oubre, whom Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau called one of the NBA’s most underrated players before the game, scored 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting. George finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Maxey added 30 points but went 0-for-10 from beyond the arc in his first return to The Garden since dropping 46 during Game 5 of that playoff series.

Unsurprisingly, the other “‘Nova Knicks” also were heavily involved in Wednesday’s victory. Bridges’ 19 first-quarter points were his most in a quarter this season, and he eventually finished with 28. Josh Hart grabbed 17 rebounds to go along with seven points and four assists.

The Sixers will next return home for a Saturday matchup against the Golden State Warriors, who recently traded for former Sixers star Jimmy Butler.