INDIANAPOLIS — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 115-97 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Best performance: I had to give this award to T.J. Warren on a day his Pacers teammate Domantas Sabonis finished with a game-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds. Warren gets award for torching the Sixers for 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting. All of his points came in the first half, when he shot 9 for 9, including two threes. He sat out the fourth quarter.
Worst performance: This goes to Al Horford. The Sixers power forward had a horrible shooting day. He missed 10 of 12 shots — including three of his four three-pointers. Perhaps it had a lot to do with being positioned a lot in the perimeter, but Horford had a tough time making an impact due to his poor shooting. He was also late on defensive closeouts.
Best defensive performance: I’m giving this to Josh Richardson, even though the Sixers guard finished with a game-worst minus-29. A lot of that had to do with how bad the Sixers were, because in reality he was one of the few players who kept fighting. Richardson finished with a game-high two steals to go with one block.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They made just 6 of 29 three-pointers, or 20.7%. The Sixers looked nothing like the team that was scorching from beyond the arc on Christmas Day.
Best statistic: I have to be repetitive: This goes to Warren’s first-half shooting. He made 9 of 9 shots, including two three-pointers, en route to scoring 21 points.
Worst of the worst: This goes to the current state of the Sixers. The Sixers are on a three-game losing streak. As Richardson put it, they lack accountability and think all they need to do is show up to be in position to win a championship. Unless they change that mind-set, the Sixers could find themselves with a third consecutive second-round playoff exit.