Former Sixers guard Mac McClung receives invite to defend his NBA Slam Dunk Contest title

Mac McClung will get a chance to become the fifth player to win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in back-to-back seasons.

The former 76ers two-way player received an invitation to participate in the event at the 73rd NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17 in Indianapolis, according to reports.

» READ MORE: Sixers trade primer: Assets to deal, potential targets, and teams to watch

McClung’s performance last season might have saved the competition. He became a household name after jumping over two people, double-clutching, and pulling off a 540-degree reverse slam to win the event.

Advertisement

On his first attempt in the finals, he took the ball from a friend standing underneath the basket while leaping in the air. McClung double-pumped before dunking for a perfect score of 50. On his second dunk, McClung scored another 50 with his 540 dunk while donning his Gate City High School jersey. Afterward, he motioned across his chest, signaling the competition was over.

On McClung’s first attempt of the night, one of his friends sat on another friend’s shoulders with the ball behind his neck. McClung leaped over them, grabbed the ball, kissed it off the backboard and dunked backward.

He received his first perfect score. McClung received a 49.8 on his second dunk, a powerful 360. Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, one of the five judges, gave him a 49 while the other four gave him a 50.

But McClung still took home the trophy, which is named after Sixers legend and Hall of Famer Julius Erving, who presented the trophy to McClung.

» READ MORE: Former Sixer Eric Montross dies of cancer at 52 years old

This season, the point guard is averaging 25.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds for the Osceola Magic, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Orlando Magic.

McClung averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two appearances with the Sixers last season. He also averaged 17.4 points and 5.9 assists with the Delaware Blue Coats.

McClung also made history last season.

He accepted the invitation to participate in the contest while a full-time member of the Blue Coats. He didn’t sign his two-way contract with the Sixers until several days before the competition, becoming the first G Leaguer to participate in the NBA’s annual dunk contest.

Zach LaVine (2015, 2016), Nate Robinson (2009, 2010), Jason Richardson (2002, 2003) and Michael Jordan (1987, 1988) won the award in back-to-back years.