I would ease him in if the Sixers were playing Little Sisters of the Poor or Scrubs Are Us since he’s a few months removed from a pinched nerve in his lower back. The good thing about the restart setup is that the Sixers will arrive in Orlando on July 9 and have a training camp until July 29. During that time, they will play in three scrimmages. So the Sixers can slowly ramp him up in training camp and the scrimmages. As a result, I think he’ll be fine to go full-go against the Pacers.