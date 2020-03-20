I do think that there’s a good chance that Brown will still lose his job. But there’s something inside of me that keeps saying that a cancellation could help save Brown because of the amount of money the league and team would lose if the season does not resume. Would the Sixers want to be on the hook for the remaining years of his salary, in addition to paying a lucrative contract to a new coach? Or would they give Brown another chance at the start of next season, and decide to part ways if the team continues to struggle a couple of months in?