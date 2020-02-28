The answer is yes: People really do think the process worked. Here’s why: The process was all about tanking with the hope of drafting multiple All-Star-caliber players to build around. The Sixers were successful in doing that, selecting Joel Embiid third overall in 2014 and Ben Simmons first overall in 2016. Now, folks will point out that several of their other top draft picks during their multiple seasons of tanking didn’t pan out. That is true. The Sixers made several, several, I mean several, draft miscues. And let’s be honest: Someone’s grandmother could have selected Embiid and Simmons. Embiid was the third player available in what was regarded as a three-person draft. So he fell to the Sixers. And Simmons was the consensus first overall pick heading into his draft.