Sixers mailbag: Are the Sixers better on defense without Joel Embiid?

MEMPHIS — The 76ers' three-game losing streak is their longest since they dropped 12 straight last season from March 17 to April 7.

How can they turn things around?

“I think we just take a look at where we can get better and go from there,” Paul George said Sunday after a 129-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center. “That’s really all we can do is just see where we can clean up our mistakes, whether it’s offensively or defensively.

“We’ve got room for improvement for sure, and we’ve just got to address that.”

The first opportunity to right the ship for the Sixers (16-14) will come Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum.

The Grizzlies (15-17) are coming off a loss to the struggling Washington Wizards on Sunday night. But before that, they had won 11 of 16 games.

Will the Sixers snap their skid? Will they solve their third-quarter woes and costly turnovers?

We’ll find out what they’ll do shortly. In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: Do the Sixers play better defense when Joel Embiid doesn’t play and isn’t on the floor? — @Donny076

A: Thanks for starting the mailbag, Donald. Based on Friday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, it’s logical to assume that is the case. However, the numbers indicate that the Sixers defense is better when the 7-foot-2 center plays. They have an average defensive rating of 114.2 in the 13 games he has played in this season, according to StatMuse. The Sixers’ rating is 115.9 in the 17 games he has missed.

But you are probably asking this question because the Sixers have lost three straight and seven of the last 10 games in which Embiid has played. They also began the season 3-0 with him in the lineup. However, without Embiid, the Sixers are 10-7.

Let’s face it, Embiid hasn’t played up to the level that has garnered him three All-Defensive honors.

Teams no longer fear his defensive presence because he cannot move laterally as quickly as he used to, is constantly out of position, and seldom jumps. As a result, opponents are running pick-and-rolls to get him involved in defensive actions and switching on to him.

But, again, the defensive rating comparison says they’re still better with him.

Q: Is there any possibility that they can realistically trade Embiid? — @Paulmon30725760

A: This is a great question that constantly comes up, Paul. We are all aware that the 31-year-old is making $55.2 million this season, and his three-year, $193 million extension begins next season. That’s a lot of money to take on for a player with an extensive injury history who has been a shell of his former self this season. He’s averaging career lows in points (21.8 per game), rebounds (6.5), field-goal percentage (.443), and three-point shooting percentage (.259).

But on the positive side, Embiid has scored at least 31 points twice over his last four games. The 2023 MVP is averaging 26.7 points and 8.2 rebounds over that stretch. So he is showing offensive improvement.

If Embiid can improve his defense and provide 80% of what he once did, his addition to most teams makes them instant championship contenders.

But an NBA executive would have to be really secure in his job to make that trade, because a lot could go wrong.

Q: When was the last time you thought the Sixers had a good bench? — @Thamass8

A: While it had a few holes, I felt as if the Sixers had a good bench two seasons ago before they shipped away Marcus Morris and Patrick Beverley right before the NBA trade deadline. That said, the Sixers also have a solid bench this season. The issue has been poor health.

Think about how loaded the Sixers’ bench would be if Trendon Watford and Dominick Barlow or Kelly Oubre Jr. joined Quentin Grimes, Jared McCain, and Andre Drummond as the four players off the bench. The only reason I’m providing the option to choose between Oubre or Barlow is that I think either player would fit in the starting lineup alongside George, Embiid, VJ Edgecombe, and Tyrese Maxey. But Barlow, a power forward, has been inserted into the lineup while Oubre is sidelined with a sprained ligament in his left knee.

Meanwhile, Watford, who plays well in a point forward role, has also been sidelined with an adductor strain in his left thigh. When they return, the Sixers will have plenty of options. This season’s bench is actually younger and more athletic than it was two seasons ago. It just has to get healthy.