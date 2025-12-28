Why are the Sixers winless with their Big Three? A lack of rhythm.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The word gets thrown around a lot after the rare 76ers games in which Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey all play.

Rhythm.

Advertisement

The lack of it is apparent when the Sixers find themselves trailing, when their offense melts into predictable isolation plays, rushed heaves, and unforced turnovers.

A lack of health is one reason why the odds are against the Sixers’ Big Three ever living up to their lofty expectations. A lack of self-awareness may be another. But the lack of rhythm seems to be the go-to explanation for the team’s 0-4 record when the three maximum-salary players all play.

» READ MORE: Sixers takeaways: Bulls target Joel Embiid’s defense, Tyrese Maxey’s offense in 109-102 loss

“I think we need to figure it out and look at it, right?” coach Nick Nurse said when asked if he’s concerned. “I mean, it’s been a little sporadic as far as when they played together. That doesn’t help. I mean, I’d really like 10 or 15, 20 straight games so we can kind of start building some stuff and figuring out when to go where and get a little bit of rhythm and synergy. It’s just so choppy when they play together as far as in consecutive games. It’s hard to build rhythm.”

The trio won’t get an opportunity to build rhythm in Sunday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

Embiid will miss the contest with a sprained right ankle and right knee injury management. Meanwhile, George is probable with left knee injury management.

But if we’re honest, the Sixers (16-13) have no business remaining winless in games featuring their three best players.

Sure, George is finally regaining his old form after missing 15 games due to left-knee injury management and another one due to a sprained right ankle. And Embiid, no longer a dominant force on both ends of the court, has lacked his usual bounce and lateral movement. Sunday will mark the 17th game he’ll miss while dealing with injuries to both knees and now his ankle.

The Sixers’ tempo has even suffered when the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder is on the floor. Instead of being a fast-paced and athletic ball-moving squad, the Sixers’ offense becomes stagnant. Defensively, has been a struggle for the 2023 MVP, who is a seven-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive selection.

No longer fearing him, teams are running pick-and-rolls to get Embiid involved in defensive actions and switching onto him. And they’ve been successful due to his ability to move as quickly as he used to laterally and his constantly appearing out of position. That has led to players feasting on Embiid, who rarely jumps or comes out to contest shots. Nor is he able to consistently prevent players he once dominated from getting to the rim.

» READ MORE: Sixers sign former Bucks first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp to two-way contract

But he’s averaged 29 points on 18 for 32 shooting — including shooting 60% on three-pointers — over his last two games, which featured the Big Three. Yet, that didn’t make a difference against two opponents the Sixers should have defeated.

They suffered a 114-106 loss to the struggling Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. At the time, the Sixers could have used the excuse of playing without three of their most athletic players in VJ Edgecombe, Dominick Barlow, and Quentin Grimes due to illness.

Edgecombe, Barlow, and Grimes returned for Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. The Sixers were supposed to avenge their Nov. 4 loss in Chicago, a game in which they squandered a 24-point lead.

Instead, the Sixers suffered a 109-102 loss after shooting 23.8% in the fourth quarter — including missing nine of 10 three-pointers. George scored three fourth-quarter points on 1-for-3 shooting, but that’s a little bit misleading.

Despite George having a hot hand in the third quarter and the start of the fourth, the Sixers stopped involving him in the offense. As a result, George didn’t attempt a shot after re-entering the game with 5 minutes, 26 seconds remaining.

Meanwhile, Maxey made just 2 of 9 shots while scoring six of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. Embiid had four points on 1-for-4 shooting in the final quarter on a night he finished with a game-high 31 points.

This comes after George said on Tuesday that figuring “out how to find rhythm, playing off one another” was the next step for the Big Three to get a victory.

On Friday, he was asked the same question.

“It just comes down to us locking in,” George said. “Again, this was a game that we should have closed. A game we should have won. Just comes down to us locking in down the stretch. Again, this is a possession game, and close the game out. That’s when we need to be at our best.”

But while those three players are “locking in” and trying to build rhythm, the role players have been uninvolved.

“I think we have to get better on both ends of the floor,” George said. “We have been getting stagnant out there, and that’s made us play a little slower. [Friday], that affected us, especially down the stretch. Chicago was able to dial into us, and they made the plays in the last few minutes. That was the game for us.”

Despite their struggles, the Sixers remained in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings heading into Saturday’s slate of games. Yet, they are about to face their toughest test of the season in OKC. This is the second stop of a five-game road trip for the Sixers.

The defending NBA champion Thunder have the league’s best record at 26-5 and are 14-1 at home. Oklahoma City is precisely the type of squad that a team still trying to develop rhythm wouldn’t want to face.

“What’s tough is that we haven’t been able to have much practice time with all three of us on the floor,” Maxey said. “And that’s something we need to deal with, because the games are different. They are much different. We missed a lot of shots that we should have made. Those things happen.

“But, we have to figure it out, quick.”