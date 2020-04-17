I’m haven’t heard any rumblings about trading Embiid. Unless he basically begged for one, I wouldn’t trade him for anything. I know he’s had his injury history, shoots a lot of threes, and hasn’t always been in optimum conditioning. But the three-time All-Star center gives the Sixers their best chance to reach the NBA Finals. They would be better off fitting pieces around Embiid than getting rid of him. Those players you mentioned are solid. Booker even made the All-Star team this season. However, they are far from equal trade value for Embiid. That would get a general manager fired by the end of the month.