Answer: Thanks for the question, Sean. And thanks for getting this newsletter started. I hope you’re doing well, especially during this coronavirus pandemic.
Right now, the Sixers need to add another shooter in my opinion. In a perfect world, it would be good to try to trade for a quality sharpshooter. One problem: The Sixers don’t have a lot of valued trade assets. We learned that at the trade deadline. Some players make too much money, while some others aren’t desired by other teams at this point.
The good thing about the Sixers is they have several players with expiring contracts. So they will be able to add much-needed help in free agency. The only problem is that they won’t be able to afford to add an A-list addition due to salary cap implications. They would, however, have enough money to add give someone a mid-level exception or veteran minimum deal.
A: Thanks for the question, man.
I’m haven’t heard any rumblings about trading Embiid. Unless he basically begged for one, I wouldn’t trade him for anything. I know he’s had his injury history, shoots a lot of threes, and hasn’t always been in optimum conditioning. But the three-time All-Star center gives the Sixers their best chance to reach the NBA Finals. They would be better off fitting pieces around Embiid than getting rid of him. Those players you mentioned are solid. Booker even made the All-Star team this season. However, they are far from equal trade value for Embiid. That would get a general manager fired by the end of the month.
A: Thanks for asking two questions today. Buddy Hield would be a solid addition. However, I’m not sure if the Sacramento Kings would want to take Al Horford’s salary. He’ll turn 34 in June and will have three years remaining on the $97 million guaranteed deal he signed this past summer.
The Kings would probably get better offers than that for the shooting guard. I just don’t see Sacramento taking on Horford’s salary to give up one of their core players.