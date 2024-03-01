Sixers mailbag: ‘Genuinely, why does Daryl Morey like Tobias Harris so much?’

The Charlotte Hornets will provide a perfect opportunity for the 76ers to snap their losing streak.

While they’re playing better, the Hornets (15-44) are the Eastern Conference’s third-worst team. Charlotte heads into the Wells Fargo Center Friday night with just seven road victories. In addition, they haven’t defeated the Sixers since Nov. 23, 2022.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid expects to rejoin the Sixers this season: ‘That’s the plan’

Meanwhile, the Sixers (33-25) are coming off consecutive blowout losses to the Milwaukee Bucks (Sunday) and Boston Celtics (Tuesday). A victory against Charlotte would provide an injection of confidence to a team that has 12 of their last 16 games.

Advertisement

We’ll find out late Friday night if they’ll get their boost of confidence. But in the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Missed out on the party? No worries. Submit questions for next time by tweeting @PompeyOnSixers with the hashtag #PompeysMailbagFlow.

Q: Genuinely, why does Daryl Morey like Tobias Harris so much? —@Broad_Stweet

A: Thanks for participating. Wow, you’re really starting off this mailbag with a haymaker. I know Harris is in the midst of a bad stretch, averaging 12.6 points on 35.1% shooting — including 27.3% on three-pointers — in the last seven games.

No one can deny that the power forward is struggling mightily. I get that. But people are acting like Harris is a scrub. In reality, he’s a standout player who just happens to be going through a shooting slump. Harris also has some value. That’s why Morey likes him. The Sixers president of basketball operations believes Harris can help the Sixers go far as a third option behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Q: When is Joel Embiid coming back? —@al_smuv

A: Thanks for the question, Al. Embiid said Thursday there’s really no timeline for his return from his Feb. 6 surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. However, the normal timeline for that procedure is four to six weeks. And it was reported shortly after the surgery that Embiid’s timeline would six to eight weeks. He’s scheduled to be reevaluated early next week. If everything goes well with his checkup, reevaluation, and ramp-up process, I think we will see Embiid back in late March, if not sooner.

» READ MORE: Patrick Beverley doesn’t think Sixers’ front office wants to win a title this season

Q: What do you think are the most important things the team should focus on to prepare for Embiid’s return? —@shevek_dave

A: That’s a great question, Dave. But I think the team will change their style of play once he returns. Right now, they appear to be out there freestyling, so to speak. When he returns, I expect them to play through him. So it’s kind of hard to work on that until he practices.

However, they do need to work on getting on the same page and learning how to mesh after adding Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne at the trade deadline and bringing in Kyle Lowry in the buyout market. They also have to get healthy with two of their best perimeter defenders — De’Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) — sidelined with injuries.

Q: Do you think the Sixers will sign Ricky Council IV to a standard NBA contract? —@stripedtshirtz

A: I appreciate the question. I think it’s a great possibility. I also think that he would be a solid role player for the Sixers moving forward. Council has proven that he’s capable of playing multiple positions in this league. The Sixers could opt to sign him to a deal similar to what they gave Paul Reed toward the end of his rookie season. But the Sixers will have a lot of options as they look to acquire talent in free agency. So I think a lot of roster decisions could depend on what they think they can get this summer.