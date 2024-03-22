Sixers mailbag: ‘What do you think Joel Embiid’s trade value is?’

Will the 76ers bounce back from a disheartening performance? Will Tyrese Maxey rebound from his least productive game of the season? And will Tobias Harris return from injury?

We’ll get the answers to those questions late Friday night when the Sixers (38-31) face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

The Sixers are coming off Wednesday’s 115-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns. It was a game that was essentially over early in the second quarter. Maxey finished with a season-low six points on 3-for-13 shooting after scoring 30 points in each of the previous three games.

Meanwhile, Harris missed the last three games with a sprained right ankle. If the power forward returns and plays at a high level, the Sixers may have a chance to defeat the Lakers (37-32).

Los Angeles will be well-rested after enjoying a three-day break since Monday’s 136-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Four-time MVP LeBron James, in his 21st NBA season, is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists. Anthony Davis, a nine-time All-Star, is averaging 24.4 points and 12.3 rebounds. With Joel Embiid (left knee surgery) sidelined, Friday night’s tilt will be a tough matchup for the Sixers.

We’ll know that result on Friday. In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: Your honest opinion on when Joel Embiid will come back? Hopefully he can save our hopes of not being in the play-in tournament? —@CURISHIO

A: Thanks for kicking off this mailbag, Raun. I still think he’ll return around the first or second week of April. In an ideal world, the Sixers would benefit from him returning to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2 at the Wells Fargo Center. That would give him more time to prepare for the postseason. After that game, the Sixers will embark on a three-game road trip at the Miami Heat (April 4), Memphis Grizzlies (April 6), and San Antonio Spurs (April 7). Then they’ll conclude the season with a three-game homestand against the Detroit Pistons (April 9), Orlando Magic (April 12), and Brooklyn Nets (14). It would be ideal for him to return before the Thunder game and ease back after undergoing meniscus surgery.

Right now, there’s a strong possibility the Sixers will have to compete in the Play-In Tournament, which runs April 16-19. The NBA playoffs will be April 20. It appears that the Sixers are headed for the Play-In tourney, especially if he doesn’t return in time for the final road trip of the season.

Q: What is the plan with these 10-day contracts if they aren’t playing with the team? —@stripedtshirtz

A: I appreciate the question, Allie. I assume you are talking about Kai Jones. Upon signing his 10-day deal, the center was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats. He’s been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in his second game in the G League. And his 10-day contract is set to expire at 12 a.m. Monday if the team doesn’t re-sign him.

But the Sixers originally signed Jones to look at him with their G-League squad. It was essentially a tryout to see if he would be a good fit to join their NBA roster.

Q: What do you think Joel Embiid’s trade value is? Do you think it will go up or down over the length of his contract? @Thamass8

A: Great question. We all know that Embiid — who’s in the first season of a four-year, $213.2 million extension — has an extensive injury history. However, the reigning MVP is still the most dominant player in today’s game while on the floor. As a result, his trade value remains high. Think about it, his addition to most teams makes them instant championship contenders. Look at how bad the Sixers dropped off since he’s been injured.

To answer your second question, his value will likely go down toward the end of his deal if he continues to suffer major injuries. Even then, teams that are one dominant piece away from winning a title would still trade for him. Players of Embiid’s caliber are few and far between. Before the injury, Embiid put up numbers not seen in the NBA since Wilt Chamberlain. And at 80%, he’s still one of the league’s best players. Most teams in the league would love to have him, healthy or not.