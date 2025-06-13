Sixers mailbag: Best fit for No. 3 pick, Kyle Lowry’s return, and Nick Nurse’s responsibility in dismal 2024-25 season

Is VJ Edgecombe the 76ers’ target? Or will they trade up to select Dylan Harper?

At last month’s NBA draft combine, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey was believed to be the leading candidate to be selected by the Sixers with the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. However, Edgecombe now reportedly appears to be the “prime candidate” at No. 3. And a source confirmed that team reached out to the San Antonio Spurs about acquiring their second pick. If the Sixers move up one spot, via a trade, they would select Harper.

Harper, a Rutgers point guard, would be a stellar pairing with Sixers All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

They’re also intrigued by what type of defensive complement Edgecombe could be to Maxey. The Baylor guard impressed the team with his work ethic, personality, and interviews during last week’s private workout and meetings.

Edgecombe is a highlight waiting to happen. The 6-foot-5, 193-pounder is known for his scoring ability — especially in transition and at the rim. The Bahamian, who was a standout at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, N.Y., also possesses solid playmaking skills and defensive instincts.

The Sixers have a private workout scheduled with Bailey. They should have a better idea of who to draft following his visit.

In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: Who do you feel is the best fit for the Sixers in the draft? I feel we have to turn the page on the Joel Embiid era and move forward with the next era. — @PitcherellaJ

A: Thanks for starting off the mailbag, Vince. In my opinion, Bailey is the best fit for the Sixers at the No. 3 pick. Harper is the only option if they move up. He and Cooper Flagg, who will go first to the Dallas Mavericks, are the draft’s only can’t-miss players.

It’s not a secret that the Sixers need a young standout who could add roster flexibility and co-star with Maxey to take pressure off Joel Embiid and Paul George, who are both coming off a disappointing, injury-plagued season.

I would take Bailey at No. 3 because of his huge upside. While the 18-year-old is listed at 6-10, he measured as 6-7½ barefoot at last month’s NBA draft combine. The 202-pounder, however, measured with a 7-foot, ½-inch wingspan and 8-11 standing reach.

The Chattanooga, Tenn., native has received rave reviews from George and Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony. He’s drawn comparisons to that duo along with Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady.

Bailey, who also fulfills a forward need, could start alongside George. While there are some concerns, I think a player with his ability would be tough to pass up.

Q: How much responsibility does Nick Nurse have in the Sixers’ underperformance? — @TheBigSuburb

A: That’s a great question. While the Sixers coach is an easy scapegoat, it’s wrong to lay this dismal season at his feet. Yes, expectations were high this season after the free-agency acquisition of George. However, the Big Three of George, Embiid, and Maxey played only 15 games together.

Embiid (left knee injury management and surgery) was shut down for the remainder of the season on Feb. 28. The Sixers did the same with George on March 17 after he received injections in his groin and left knee. Meanwhile, Maxey missed the last 22 games with a lower-back sprain and a hand injury.

Two other players — Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery), and Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery) — also were shut down before the midpoint of the season. And because of injuries, the Sixers have unveiled 55 different starting lineups this season.

Hall of Fame coaches Phil Jackson and Red Auerbach, who have a combined 20 titles, would have a tough time winning under these circumstances. Nurse wasn’t the problem. Distractions, injuries, and an aging roster made the Sixers the league’s biggest disappointment. That’s more of a front-office problem.

Q: Any updates on players that have players options for this year? And will any of them sign their options before the draft? — @ChrisBe73039122

A: Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond, and Gordon have player options. Oubre has an $8.3 million player option. Drummond’s option is for $5M, while Gordon is for $3.4M. All three of their deadlines to sign the deal is June 29, three days after the multiday NBA draft concludes.

While it’s not unheard-of, it’s rare for an NBA player to pick up his option before the draft. Most players wait to get a better idea of their free agency options after the draft before making a decision of their option. So I would expect Oubre, Drummond, and Gordon to all do the same.

Q: Will Kyle Lowry be back? — @joemasonwrites

A: That is the expectation. At the conclusion of this season, the 39-year-old expressed his desire to play one more season. And the former Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova standout specifically wants to do it with his hometown Sixers.

“The pride of being a Philadelphian and playing for Philadelphia, you want to figure out how to be a part of something different and special,” Lowry said following the team’s season-ending, 122-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls on April 13. “ … This organization deserves to be at the top of the top, and this city deserves it. I want to be a part of that. Hopefully I can.”

Lowry was limited to just 35 games this season due to a hip injury. He only appeared in two games after Feb. 9. But Lowry, who has played 19 NBA seasons, is an extension of the coaching staff. Lowry has helped players buy into what Nurse is selling.

He was Nurse’s standout floor leader on the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship team. While his level of play has dropped off, he remains an animated leader and perhaps the most well-respected player in the locker room.

As a Sixers, it wasn’t uncommon to see the six-time All-Star and North Philly native standing on the sideline and yelling instructions to teammates for an entire defensive possession. He also mentors Maxey, McCain and a lot of the young players.

Q: Why does Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey go against the odds that Embiid and George will be healthy enough to lead this team to greatness? Wouldn’t the smart play be to unload at least one of them to improve our ‘odds’ of success? — @everyman2030

A: Yes, that would be the smart play if you are able to find a team willing to take on their contracts. That team would also be willing to give back what you deem as equal value to a perennial All-Star level player. Prime example, the Mavericks received 10-time All-Star and member of the 75th anniversary team Anthony Davis, along with Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick, in exchange for Luka Dončić, Markieff Morris, and Maxi Kleber in a three-team deal that included the Utah Jazz. Critics argued that the Mavs could have received more for Dončić, a five-time All-Star.

But the Sixers would be hard-pressed getting anything close to that deal considering the injury histories and lucrative contracts of Embiid and George. So the best thing he and the Sixers can do is hope both players come back healthy enough to make an impact.