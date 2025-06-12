Sixers exploring every option to land impact player, including moving up for Dylan Harper in NBA draft

The 76ers are in the process of exploring every option available to secure an impact player in the upcoming NBA draft.

A source confirmed a HoopsHype report that the team reached out to the San Antonio Spurs about attaining the second pick. This comes after league executives told The Inquirer they expected the Sixers, who hold the third pick, to be involved in trade discussion before the draft.

Duke forward Cooper Flagg and Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper are considered the only can’t-miss prospects in the draft, which is set to be held on June 25-26.

The Dallas Mavericks will select Flagg first overall, while the Spurs were expected to draft Harper second.

Now, the Sixers could potentially move up to select Harper. His addition would give them a star-studded backcourt pairing with All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey for seasons to come.

Harper would also be the pure point guard the team has coveted for several seasons. Maxey is more of a combo guard than a traditional point guard. The same for Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes, a soon-to-be restricted free agent the Sixers hope to re-sign.

In addition to swapping this season’s first-round picks, the Sixers could offer San Antonio multiple future first-rounders.

That might seem excessive just to move up one spot. But the Sixers are in desperate need of a star to pair alongside Maxey and take some of the pressure off Joel Embiid and Paul George, who are coming off injury-plagued seasons.

Sources believe the Sixers are split on Rutgers forward Ace Bailey. And The Stein Line reported that Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe is a strong candidate to be selected at No. 3.

The Sixers are reportedly impressed with Edgecombe’s interviews, personality and work ethic. The 6-foot-5, 193-pound guard participated in a private workout with the Sixers, followed by dinner with team brass and Maxey last week. Bailey is scheduled to have a private workout with the team next week.

The two players are among a handful of prospects the Sixers are considering at No. 3.

Bailey was thought to be the third-best player in draft during last month’s NBA draft combine. However, one scout said Edgecombe and Texas guard Tre Johnson could be better long-term options. Another scout said Bailey, if he’s not careful, could become an NBA bust.

Meanwhile, there is belief that Harper has the ability to become an All-Star. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 points and 4.0 assists this past season. The 6-6, 215-pounder was a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

Harper has stellar court vision and playmaking abilities to go with his athletic frame. In addition to being a reliable ball handler and passer, he can finish at the rim.

He was regarded as the third-best player in the Class of 2024 as a senior at Don Bosco Prep. The 19-year-old won the 2024 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year award and was named the 2024 McDonald’s All American Game co-MVP.

Harper’s father, Ron, played 15 NBA seasons and won five league titles.