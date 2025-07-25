Sixers mailbag: Exploring trade possibilities for Joel Embiid and Paul George, the guard rotation, and more

The 76ers’ free-agency period has hit a snag.

Their biggest offseason priority is re-signing restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, who’s seeking $25 million annually. Yet, 25 days have passed without the combo guard signing an offer sheet with another team or returning to the Sixers.

A lot of that has to do with other potential suitors having their available free-agent money shrink. Even if they were willing to sign Grimes, teams realized it would have likely been a waste of time.

Since he’s a restricted free agent, the Sixers can match any offer sheet Grimes signs with another team. And if they were to match it, he would return to Philly.

We’ll learn more about this situation in due time. In the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your mailbag questions.

Q: If we trade Joel Embiid at the trade deadline and he’s healthy and playing at an MVP level again, what do you think we could get back for him? — @TyrellDavi3786

A: Thanks for starting the mailbag, Tyrell. It’s hard to say due to Embiid’s salary and injury history. Playing at an MVP level wouldn’t erase the fact that the often-injured Embiid has a three-year, $192.9 million extension that begins during the 2026-27 season. So it would depend on how desperate a team is.

Would a team that views Embiid as the missing piece to a championship-caliber roster go all-in knowing there is a chance his body will break down following the season?

They may take the risk and give up assets for him. But I don’t see that happening. And a Sixers squad determined to win an NBA title this season would be foolish to trade Embiid at the deadline if he’s indeed playing at an MVP level, because the Sixers would be tough to beat if he’s playing well.

Q: Is trading Paul George and Embiid before the trade deadline a viable option for the team? — @JosephReddinger

A: Right now, I don’t think that Embiid and George’s contracts are tradable. Embiid is 31 years old, coming off his second left-knee surgery in 14 months and third in nine seasons. He’s only played 58 combined games in the last two seasons. Embiid is set to make $55.2 million next season before the extension kicks in.

Meanwhile, George, 35, had arthroscopic left-knee surgery a week ago. The procedure came after he was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on March 17, the day he received injections in his left adductor muscle in his groin and left knee. George, who missed 41 games this past season, has three years and $162.2 million left on his deal. needless to say, George and Embiid’s contracts are complex to move.

Q: Besides good health, what does this Sixers team need to seriously compete for an NBA championship? — @btsportsfan

A: Chemistry. The Sixers need good chemistry on and off the court. The Sixers’ Big Three of Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey only played in 15 games together last season. The team needs to build chemistry on the court by playing together, learning each other’s movements and tendencies.

They also have to become close off the court. You saw that with the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder this season. The Thunder players mesh well on the court and have an unbreakable brotherhood off it.

Having great chemistry can be the difference between five to 10 wins during a season.

Q: Why wasn’t Guerschon Yabusele traded at the deadline when there was significant interest, the Sixers were going to tank, and they always knew the money to keep him would be below his market value? — @SomeGuy00563983

A: This is a great question. The Sixers probably would not have received what they deemed equal value for the post player because he was set to become an unrestricted free agent. Some teams aren’t willing to give up valued assets for a player unless they’re confident they’ll be able to re-sign him.

As it turned out, not trading for him worked out well for the New York Knicks, who were among the teams interested at the trade deadline. They kept their assets and ended up signing him in free agency.

In addition, no one knew at the deadline that Grimes would be such an excellent fit for the Sixers. Before his arrival via a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, the Sixers were determined to re-sign Yabusele in free agency. While they still wanted him, their priority changed after Grimes put up career numbers as a Sixer. The team has set money aside to pursue the restricted free agent.

Q: How do you think the guard rotation goes? — @TrkTurner

A: Assuming Grimes returns, I believe he’ll start alongside Maxey in the backcourt with swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. playing small forward. Under that scenario, Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe would come off the bench.

However, the Sixers could opt for a three-guard approach. In the scenario, I could see them starting Maxey, Grimes, and Edgecombe alongside George and Embiid. McCain and Oubre would be the reserves.