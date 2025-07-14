Sixers’ Paul George underwent surgery after injuring his left knee in a workout, team says

Paul George might be one of the unluckiest 76ers when it comes to injuries.

The 76ers announced that the forward underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday at NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center in New York.

Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow performed the surgery on the nine-time All-Star. Glashow has worked with and rehabbed numerous athletes, including George’s teammate Joel Embiid and Los Angeles Clippers standout Kawhi Leonard.

The surgery came after George suffered the injury during a recent workout. The 6-foot-8 forward will begin a rehabilitation program and be reevaluated before the start of the season.

Unfortunately for George, injuries have been the norm during his short stint with the Sixers.

The 35-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of 2024-25 season on March 17, the day he received injections in the left adductor muscle in his groin and his left knee.

This came after George sat out the previous six games while consulting with doctors on treatment options for his ailments. His first season with the Sixers was finished after playing in only 41 games.

George averaged 16.2 points, the fourth-lowest average of his 15 NBA seasons, after signing a four-year, $211.5 million maximum-salary contract in July to form a Big Three with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

But the veteran dealt with injuries starting with the preseason. He was sidelined three weeks after hyperextending his left knee, which led to a bone bruise, during an Oct. 14 exhibition game against the Atlanta Hawks. George suffered the same injury during the Sixers’ Nov. 20 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He also was hampered by left groin soreness, right ankle soreness, and a torn tendon in his left little finger. In all, he missed 26 of the first 67 games because of injuries and ailments before being shut down for the season.