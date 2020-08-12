Harris Philanthropies, the charity founded by 76ers managing partner Josh Harris and his wife Marjorie, and Pew Charitable Trusts, are donating a total of $4 million to The Bridgespan Group so that it can expand its leadership programs to serve Philadelphia-area nonprofits.
The Bridgespan Group is a global nonprofit that collaborates with social change organizations, philanthropists and impact investors to make the world more equitable and just.
- Sixers managing partners Josh Harris, David Blitzer and All-Star Joel Embiid donate $1.3M to Penn Medicine
- Sixers partners Josh Harris, David Blitzer make donations to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Camden’s Cooper University Health Care
- Sixers partners Josh Harris, David Blitzer donate seven figures to Philadelphia School District, six figures to Philabundance
The announcement was made Wednesday morning.
“With a deep-rooted connection to the Greater Philadelphia Area, we are thrilled to support opportunities for Philadelphia-area nonprofits to learn, grow and thrive in a systematic and sustained way,” said Harris in a statement released by the Sixers. “This initiative combines the cornerstones of our Foundation’s goals to uplift communities in need, pioneer solutions and promote education and leadership development through equitable catalytic giving. By supporting these programs, we are confident that we can drive change and enable a lasting impact on this community.”
Added Frazierita Klasen, vice president overseeing Pew’s work in Philadelphia in a statement: “The Pew Charitable Trusts is very pleased to support the Philadelphia-area launch of Bridgespan Group’s ‘Leading for Impact’ and ‘Leadership Accelerator’ programs. Pew has a long history of support for the local nonprofit health and social services and arts and culture sectors and we believe that this initiative will help to ensure stronger organizations that are able to provide even more effective services and programs, particularly those that serve low-income and diverse communities. The work is especially relevant at this challenging time, as the region navigates the effects of COVID-19.”
The donation, which includes $2 million from both Harris Philanthropies and Pew Charitable Trusts, will enable The Bridgespan Group to expand its Leading for Impact (LFI) and Leadership Accelerator (BLA) programs to serve the Philadelphia area, including Camden.
“Now, more than ever, nonprofit executive teams need the tools and skills to help their organizations strategically navigate evolving conditions and continue to provide critical services to those who need them most said Bob Searle, Bridgespan partner in a statement.
Searle will be leading the program.
“We are thrilled that Harris Philanthropies and The Pew Charitable Trusts have chosen to help us bring our programs to the Philadelphia region to strengthen the local nonprofit ‘management muscle,‘” Searle said.
Philadelphia will become the 10th LFI city, with others including Boston, Chicago and Detroit. According to the Bridgespan Group, through the programs, 100 Philadelphia area nonprofits will address important management and strategic issues and improve their effectiveness in diverse local communities.
In addition, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, which owns and operates the Sixers and New Jersey Devils as well as other properties in the sports world, will be launching an expansive and substantive racial equality plan in the near future.