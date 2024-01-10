Sixers’ Marcus Morris, the pride of Erie Avenue, will receive a key to the City of Philadelphia

ATLANTA — Marcus Morris shared some news Wednesday before the 76ers’ shootaround.

“You know I get the key to the city tomorrow,” he said to a reporter.

The North Philly native will be honored at City Hall at about 2 p.m. Thursday for being one the city’s native sons.

“I’m like that, bro,” Morris joked. “You are talking about Philly. Yeah, I’m like that.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Marcus and Markieff Morris share their basketball knowledge and their Philly roots | Mike Jensen

The power forward has always represented Philly to the fullest.

During his time at Kansas, and through six NBA stops in 12 seasons, Morris was routinely identified as the hooper from Philly.

Since being traded to his hometown Sixers on Nov. 1, Morris has shown a high basketball IQ, selfless play, and Philly toughness. He makes the Sixers better not only with his play but with his leadership on and off the court.

Now the 34-year-old, in his 13th NBA season, is being recognized by the city for his contributions on and off the court. He and his twin brother, Dallas Mavericks forward Markieff Morris, frequently give back to the community.

“I’m just grateful,” Morris said. “You know I have been repping my city and doing stuff for my city for a long time. I never, ever looked for recognition or anything like that. It’s not why I do it.

“For them to be recognizing me and my family — not just me, but the last name — is surreal.”

The Morris twins led Prep Charter High School to two PIAA Class AA state championships. Afterward, they spent a year at Apex Academy in Pennsauken before becoming standouts at Kansas.

Marcus was selected 14th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2011 NBA draft by Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, then the Rockets general manager. At the time, Sixers coach Nick Nurse coached the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Houston’s D-League affiliate. Morris played for Nurse while on assignment with the Vipers.

Fast forward, Morris has averaged 6.1 points and 15.7 minutes while shooting 43.3% on three-pointers in 27 games with five starts after reuniting with Morey and Nurse in his favorite city.

» READ MORE: Sixers center Joel Embiid is going to miss games. The key is getting him to the playoffs healthy.

And the kid from Erie Avenue is about to receive one of Philly’s biggest honors.

“I never even thought that was even an option,” Morris said. “Like I never even fathomed being in the conversation of getting a key to the city. But at the same time, I was raised on morals and a lot of respect and a lot of caring for people. So I’m not surprised that at the end of the day that’s happening to my family. ...

“I’m getting it, but my brother should be there. He’s not there, so I’m taking it for my family.”