NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players two years ago. The two added spots are for two-way players who can go between the NBA and the G League. NBA teams are allowed to bring up a two-way player for a maximum of 45 days. After that, teams have to sign the player to the regular 15-man roster or send him to the G League. In the former case, the Sixers would have to release someone to make room for the player.