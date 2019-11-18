Marial Shayok, a two-way player for the 76ers, was named the NBA G-League player of the week.
The rookie averaged 35.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games for the Sixers’ G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Shayok scored 42 points to go with nine rebounds and three assists in a 141-135 victory over the Greensboro Swarm on Nov. 11.
The Sixers selected the 6-foot-6 swingman in the second round with the 54th overall pick in June’s NBA draft.
NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players two years ago. The two added spots are for two-way players who can go between the NBA and the G League. NBA teams are allowed to bring up a two-way player for a maximum of 45 days. After that, teams have to sign the player to the regular 15-man roster or send him to the G League. In the former case, the Sixers would have to release someone to make room for the player.
“Marial is a natural-born scorer who is committed to being a tough defender,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said in a statement back in July. “He’s a great person and a talented basketball player who can stretch the floor and knock down the three-point shot. We look forward to growing Marial within our programs in both Philadelphia and Delaware.”
Shayok averaged 18.7 points last season at Iowa State and garnered All-Big 12 honors after playing his first three seasons at Virginia.