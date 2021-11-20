PORTLAND, Ore. — The 76ers could get one of the better defenders back Saturday night.

Matisse Thybulle is listed as questionable for the Sixers’ matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. The reserve swingman has been in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols originally for contact tracing since Nov. 5. He then tested positive for the coronavirus while in quarantine.

Thybulle has been sidelined for the past seven games.

The third-year veteran averaged career highs of 5.1 points and 2.3 steals in nine games with two starts. He was named to the league second-team All-Defensive squad last season.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid (protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness), and Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play) remain sidelined. Portland point guard Damian Lillard (abdomen tendinopathy) is listed as probable.