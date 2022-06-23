The 76ers are trying to acquire Eric Gordon and using Matisse Thybulle as an asset, even attempting to get a third team to participate, according to multiple league sources.

However, teams want to deal with the Sixers exclusively rather than help facilitate a deal to get Gordon from the Houston Rockets, sources say. The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle, according to sources.

Will the Sixers find a team interested in Thybulle willing to serve as a third team in a draft-day trade? Only time will tell.

For his part, Gordon averaged 13.4 points for the Rockets this past season. The shooting guard/small forward could be used as the Sixers’ fifth starter or a scoring threat off the bench.

Gordon has two years remaining on his contract. The 33-year-old will make $19.5 million next season and has a non-guaranteed $20.9 million deal in 2023-24.

Thybulle is an NBA All-Defensive second-team selection for the second consecutive season.

The Sixers’ reserve guard was fourth in the league in steals with 1.7 per game. He also averaged 1.1 blocks. He becomes the first bench player to make an All-Defensive team in consecutive seasons since Nate McMillan in 1994 and 1995.

One of Thybulle’s most memorable performances came during a 102-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center in December, when Thybulle did the unthinkable: He shut down Steph Curry.

With Thybulle as the primary defender, Curry shot 2-for-13, including 1-of-9 on three-pointers. The Sixers’ defensive whiz also became the first player to block Curry’s three-point shot multiple times in a game, doing it twice.