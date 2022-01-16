WASHINGTON — An MRI on 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle’s right shoulder revealed a sprain, the team announced Sunday night. He remains out and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

If that’s the case, he will miss at least Monday’s game at Washington and home games with the Magic on Wednesday and the Clippers on Friday.

Thybulle took a hard fall during the second half of Friday’s home win against Boston, landing on his back after Dennis Schroder pushed him while in the air for a fastbreak dunk — an act that resulted in a flagrant foul. Thybulle stayed in the game — and took four shots — after the spill, but exited late in the third quarter and did not return. He stayed behind as the Sixers traveled to Miami for Saturday’s victory over the Heat in order to undergo the MRI.

Thybulle is one of the NBA’s top perimeter defenders and is averaging 5.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 28.8% from three-point range this season.

Fellow wing Danny Green is also listed as out for the third consecutive game with hip pain aggravated during Wednesday’s loss to Charlotte. Without Thybulle and Green, Charlie Brown was part of the rotation during Saturday’s win in Miami and guarded multiple perimeter players.

Backup point guard Shake Milton also remains out with a back contusion sustained late in a Jan. 3 home win over Houston.

All-Star center Joel Embiid was not listed on Sunday’s injury report. He was listed as questionable to play Saturday against the Heat with elbow soreness, but played through the discomfort and finished with 32 points and 12 rebounds.