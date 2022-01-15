MIAMI — The 76ers will be without their two primary wing players for Saturday’s key showdown against the Heat, as Matisse Thybulle is listed as out with shoulder soreness after taking a hard fall in the second half of Friday’s 111-99 home win against Boston.

Thybulle landed on his back after Dennis Schroder pushed him while in the air to throw down a fastbreak dunk, an act that resulted in a flagrant foul. Thybulle stayed in the game — and took four shots — after the spill, but exited late in the third quarter and did not return.

“I’m sure it’s hurting,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said following Friday’s game.

Before the injury, Thybulle was the catalyst in limiting Boston stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to 14-of-35 from the floor, including 4-of-20 in the first half while the Sixers built a 20-point advantage. Thybulle, an NBA second-team All-Defense performer last season, compiled five steals and two blocks in 28 minutes. He is averaging 5.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 28.8% from three-point range this season.

Danny Green will also miss his second consecutive game with hip pain aggravated during Wednesday’s home loss to Charlotte. Without Thybulle and Green, the task of guarding Miami star and former Sixer Jimmy Butler could largely fall to Charlie Brown, the Philly native and St. Joseph’s product who recently had his 10-day hardship contract converted to a two-way deal.

Sixers backup point guard Shake Milton also remains out with a back contusion that Rivers called “pretty significant” before Friday’s game.