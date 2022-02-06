Matisse Thybulle missed the 76ers’ game against the Chicago Bulls Sunday afternoon with right shoulder soreness, while reserve swingman Furkan Korkmaz returned to action after missing the past three games with knee soreness.

Both players were listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s contest and went through their pregame work. When asked about their status during his pregame availability, coach Doc Rivers said, “I know they’re both trying to play.”

Veteran wing Danny Green was projected to start in place of Thybulle alongside Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid.

» READ MORE: With the Nets open to a Ben Simmons trade, the Sixers’ pursuit of James Harden receives a shot in the arm | Keith Pompey

During Friday’s loss at Dallas, Thybulle aggravated the shoulder he originally hurt after taking a hard fall after a transition dunk against Boston on Jan. 14.

“It’s gonna be an issue all year,” Rivers said of Thybulle’s shoulder after Friday’s game. “But it’s something that, for the most part, he’ll be able to play through.”

Thybulle was selected to the NBA’s All-Defense second team last season and entered Sunday averaging 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He is shooting 30.1% from three-point distance, but had made five of his past 10 attempts over his past five games.

Korkmaz entered Sunday averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 45 games this season while shooting a career-low 28.8% from beyond the arc.

Curry playing through multiple health issues

Curry is undergoing “around-the-clock” treatment these days, after missing five of the past eight games with ankle soreness and then with back spasms.

Curry called his current ailment “not a typical back injury” and said that he and the medical staff are still “trying to figure out” the cause. He said he has never dealt with a back issue that has lasted longer than one or two days.

Curry shot a combined 7-of-25 from the floor (including 3-of-15 from three-point range) in his first two games back from ankle soreness, before sitting out one game to rest the back. He went 4-of-9 from the floor and scored 11 points during Friday’s loss at Dallas.

Before this small shooting slump, Curry was enjoying a career season. He entered Sunday averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6% from the floor and 40.6% on 5.6 three-point attempts per game.

“I’m not able to get on the floor and work on my game as much as I want to, obviously, with the treatment and the way I’m feeling,” Curry said. “But it’s good enough to play, so just trying to figure it out and trying to get a rhythm.”

Rivers’ pizza hot take?

Rivers, a Chicago native, has a tip for those who want to eat the city’s famed pizza like a local.

Go with the thin crust.

“I’m not a deep dish guy,” Rivers said. “People don’t realize people from Chicago are not deep dish. Outsiders [are] deep dish. That’s like golfing in the rain of Scotland.”