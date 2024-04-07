Sixers-Grizzlies takeaways: Joel Embiid dominates, forms powerful tandem with Paul Reed

MEMPHIS — Joel Embiid is on his way back to totally dominating foes.

The seven-time All-Star center and Paul Reed form a solid twin tower tandem. And Kyle Lowry always coaches his 76ers teammates on the floor.

Those three things stood out in Saturday’s 116-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Finding his rhythm

Embiid is starting to dominate like he did before tearing the meniscus in his left knee against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. The reigning MVP finished with game-highs of 30 points and 12 rebounds to go with two blocks in just 22 minutes, 39 seconds Saturday in his third game back since the injury. Just don’t tell that to Embiid.

» READ MORE: Former Sixer Doug Collins, Chester’s Bo Ryan among 13 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees

Advertisement

“Yeah, but I was still very sloppy,” said Embiid, who also had eight turnovers. “The game is still going very [fast]. I’m not used to the pace that I was before I got hurt. I was pissed off about it. I don’t think I had eight turnovers, but they got me for eight turnovers. Yeah, I just got to get back and get used to that pace.

“But so far, the game is kind of going faster than I remembered.”

Perhaps.

Despite that, Embiid scored more points than minutes played like we remembered him doing before his injury.

Twin Towers

The Sixers (43-35) had success with Embiid and Reed sharing the floor in the second quarter. There was better rim protection and all-around rebounding. The guards were even more aggressive in the perimeter, knowing the middle was secure with the duo. And Reed took some of the defensive pressure off Embiid.

“That’s something that I hope that we can go back to at some point,” said Reed, who finished with six points, five rebounds, and four steals. “I always look forward to playing with him at the same time. And I’m just glad I was able to play with him tonight, get the opportunity.”

Reed was determined to take advantage of the opportunity. He wanted to make sure coach Nick Nurse won’t be hesitant to go back to the pairing.

Embiid also enjoyed playing alongside Reed.

“It was good, especially defensively,” he said. “You add, especially as I get back into myself, you add another dude that can rebound the ball and play hard and get extra possessions that always helps.

“Then on offense, I actually felt we were pretty fine with the spacing.”

Coach Lowry

Lowry’s value cannot be quantified by his statistics. He’s been extremely impactful as the coach on the floor, constantly talking to teammates, providing advice, and telling them where they need to be. And this night was no different.

“I’m not sure physically he was very good tonight,” Nurse said of the 38-year-old’s eight points and one assist. “But he’s always keeping them focused, keeping them locked-in, making sure guys are trying to do the right thing.”

» READ MORE: ‘When we have Joel, it’s even better:’ How the Sixers sharpened their defense at the right time

Lowry’s presence since signing with the team on Feb. 13 has benefited Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mo Bamba, among others.

“He’s [also] helped our defensive execution,” Nurse said.