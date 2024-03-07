Sixers-Grizzlies takeaways: Tobias Harris struggles (again), Paul Reed plays unbalanced, and fourth-quarter blues crop up

Tobias Harris’ season has been a rollercoaster.

Paul Reed must sustain his level of play. And the 76ers are suffering the fourth-quarter blues.

Those three things stood out in their 115-109 setback loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Harris’ inconsistency

Harris was back to playing at an elite level in his previous three games. The Sixers’ standout power forward averaged 25.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in contests against the Charlotte Hornets (Friday), the Dallas Mavericks (Sunday) and Brooklyn Nets (Tuesday).

However, he had just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting against the Grizzlies. The Sixers desperately needed him to carry them with Tyrese Maxey (concussion), Joel Embiiid (left knee surgery) and Kyle Lowry (rest) all sidelined. Instead, there were stretches when you forgot that he was even on the floor. Like the fourth quarter, when he scored just two points on 1-for-3 shooting despite playing the final 9 minutes, 55 seconds.

But Harris has been hot and cold all season long.

Reed’s play

Reed was in the Sixers’ starting lineup after backing up Mo Bamba at center against the Hornets, Mavs and Nets. He looked good in the first half, scoring 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting and collecting eight rebounds.

But his play tailed off after intermission, in part because of foul trouble. The fourth-year veteran only played 5 minutes, 47 seconds of the third quarter after picking up his fourth foul.

» READ MORE: Sixers turn to patchwork backcourt with Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry sidelined in Grizzlies loss

Reed went on to score two points and block two shots in the fourth quarter. He eventually fouled out with 3:00 remaining.

He was the Sixers’ most impactful player before getting into foul trouble, and the Grizzlies took advantage of his absence by going on a 10-5 run after he fouled out.

Reed finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Fourth-quarter woes

The Sixers fell apart in the fourth quarter for the second consecutive game.

This time, they blew the 12-point lead they had at the start of the quarter. The Grizzlies outscored the Sixers, 34-16, in the quarter. A lot of that had to do with the Sixers making just 7 of 28 shots — including 1 of 7 three-pointers.

“I mean, obviously, we got to put the ball in the basket,” Cameron Payne said. “I don’t know. I feel like we got to keep playing. I feel like we kind of slow down at times when the fourth hits and I feel like we just got to keep the identity. Keep pressing. Keep pushing. Not just thinking that they just going to lay down. We got to keep being their enforcers for the whole 48 minutes.”

That statement bore out in the Sixers’ lack of aggression and chances at the free-throw line. They made 1 of 2 foul shots while the Grizzlies were 11-for-11 from the line. The Grizzlies also outrebounded them, 19-12.

“I think the fourth quarter turned into a pretty physical game,” coach Nick Nurse said. “We didn’t seem to be able to play through some of the contact. I thought we had some decent chances at the rim. They obviously did. They obviously shot a lot of free throws in the fourth quarter as well. They obviously rebounded when we did make them miss.”