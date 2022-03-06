MIAMI — As Bam Adebayo grabbed an offensive rebound and laid the ball back in, Doc Rivers pointed to Isaiah Joe to signal it was time to begin subbing out the 76ers’ starters. The coach had really seen enough when Caleb Martin proceeded to knock down a three-pointer with Joe waiting at the scorer’s table, calling timeout with his team suddenly trailing by 17 points.

The Sixers’ post-All-Star break ride, fueled by the James Harden bump stalled without their former MVP on the floor Saturday night. Harden did not play because of hamstring injury management, and his new team could not overcome a slow start in a 99-82 loss to the Heat at FTX Arena.

The loss came on the second night of a challenging home-road back-to-back set, and snapped the Sixers’ five-game winning streak. The team rose to second place in a competitive Eastern Conference, but the schedule does not let up from here.

The Sixers next play the Chicago Bulls, who entered Saturday one game behind the Sixers, on Monday, before a highly anticipated showdown against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Then after a March 13 game at lowly Orlando, the Sixers host Denver, visit Cleveland and then play a rare home back-to-back against Toronto and Miami.

Yet the Sixers nearly staged another second-half comeback, which had become their hallmark this past week.

After a Tyrese Maxey baseline floater and a goaltending called on a Maxey layup attempt cut the Heat’s advantage to 58-53, former Sixer Jimmy Butler (21 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds) scored or assisted on every point of Miami’s 10-4 run to extend their lead back to 68-57 with less than four minutes remaining in the frame.

Then when a Danny Green three-pointer and two free throws by Joel Embiid in the third quarter’s final minute got the Sixers within 70-68, Gabe Vincent (who was the starting point guard in place of star Kyle Lowry, who missed the game for personal reasons) answered with a three-pointer right before the buzzer. Max Stus followed with a deep shot to make the score 76-68.

Then Tyler Herro became the Heat’s offensive sparkplug. He connected on two consecutive buckets, then dished to Vincent for a three-pointer and found Adebayo free under the basket for a dunk that gave Miami an 87-78 lead with less than seven minutes to play. A Max Strus three-pointer pushed that advantage back to double digits, at 92-80, with less than three minutes to play.

Another slow start

The Sixers dug themselves a deep hole in the first half for the third consecutive game, with poor shooting to blame against the Heat. But without Harden’s scoring firepower and playmaking prowess, they could not complete the rally this time.

They missed 17 of their first 21 shots to fall behind 22-11 late in the first quarter. Then, those numbers dipped even further, to 5-of-29 from the floor and 2-of-15 from three-point range to propel the Heat to a 40-20 lead.

The Sixers responded with a 12-2 run that sliced that advantage in half at 42-32 with about five minutes to play in the second quarter, but then they essentially traded baskets for the rest of the half before buckets by Vincent and Herro gave Miami a 54-40 lead at the break.

Harden’s absence surely contributed to the early sputters. That forced Furkan Korkmaz into the starting lineup, where he went 1-of-4 from the floor for two points. Maxey had another strong performance (17 points on 7-of-14 shooting) while sliding back to the starting lineup, while Shake Milton (4 points, 2 assists) was the backup at that spot and at times shared the floor with Maxey. Joe also got nine minutes. The Sixers closed the first quarter with an unconventional lineup of Milton, Joe, Green, Georges Niang and Embiid.

Earlier this week, the Sixers trailed by 16 points against the Knicks and 21 against the Cavaliers before rallying in the second half.

Embiid’s weird night

Without Harden, the Sixers’ level of success was largely predicated on their MVP contender. He went just 4-of-15 from the floor but went 14-of-14 from the line to generate 22 points, and totaled nine of his 15 rebounds in the first quarter.

The center started 2-of-10 from the floor, and only got to the free-throw line twice in the first half. But he helped anchor the Sixers rally attempt, when they outscored the Heat 28-19.

Embiid started the period with a jumper. He converted an impressive off-balance finish at the rim before hitting the floor to reduce the Heat’s lead to 68-61 with less than two minutes to play in the third. And he went 8-of-8 from the free-throw line, including using the rip-through move on Vincent to get to the stripe in the period’s last minute.

Yet following a brilliant three-month stretch that propelled Embiid to the front of the race for the sport’s top individual award, Embiid has looked a tad mortal on the offensive end the past two games. Friday night, the Cavaliers’ length and zone defense frustrated him early on, before the Sixers’ second-half turnaround.

Standings watch

Sixers coach Doc Rivers again emphasized that does not “overdo” regular-season games. When asked about the fact that Saturday’s matchup could go a long way toward determining he East’s No. 1 seed, the coach added “I’d love it, but I don’t even think about it, literally, one second at all.”

But Saturday’s loss did come with implications. It pushed the Sixers to three games back of the Heat, and closer to the Milwaukee/Chicago jumble in the third and fourth spots. Now, the Sixers must beat the Heat at home on March 21 to tie the regular-season series 2-2, which could also matter in a tight playoff race.

Rivers did acknowledge that he starts looking at potential postseason matchups down the stretch of the regular season.