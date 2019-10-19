Scott was traded to the 76ers along with forward Tobias Harris and center Boban Marjanovic for guard Landry Shamet, and forwards Mike Muscala and Wilson Chandler in a deadline deal back in February. In Philly, Scott has played a substantial bench role and had two notable career-highs last season as a Sixer: he shot 41 percent from three-point range and averaged 24 minutes per game.