Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 118-109 loss to the MIlwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 31 points to go with 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the Bucks. Nineteen of the power forward’s points came after intermission. The Sixers pulled within two points (109-107) with 2 minutes, 49 seconds remaining. But the two-time MVP responded by scoring four of Milwaukee’s next seven points and recording a key block to make it a 116-109 game with 59.8 seconds left.

Worst performance: Furkan Korkmaz missed 16 of 18 shots while scoring five points. It marked the first time in five games that the swingman failed to score in double-figures. He was also a minus 11.

Best defensive performance: Paul Reed had a game-high three steals to go with two blocks in his second start this season. The Sixers power forward did the best job guarding Antetokounmpo. Reed also yapped at the five-time All-Star after blocking his shot in the second quarter.

Worst statistic: The Sixers were horrid from the field in the third quarter. They made just 6 of 29 shots (20.7%), including missing 11 of 12 three-pointers.

Best statistic: The Sixers were near perfect from the foul line. They made 11 of 12 (91.7%).

Best of the best: With 20 rebounds, Andre Drummond became the first Sixers to post back-to-back 20-rebound games since Charles Barkley did it on March 23, 1990 and March 24, 1990.

Worst of the worst: The Sixers (8-4) dropped three spots in the Eastern Conference standings. They entered the game in first place and fell to fourth after the loss.