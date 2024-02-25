Sixers cannot deal with the Bucks’ firepower in a 119-98 loss

The numbers on the scoreboard Sunday afternoon weren’t predetermined, but they were definitely predictable.

Even with Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton out because of a sprained left ankle, the disparity between the 76ers and Bucks was severe.

Perennial All-NBA selections Giannis Antetokoumpo and Dame Lillard were in Milwaukee’s green uniforms. So were elite rim protector Brook Lopez and gritty, sharpshooting reserve Bobby Portis. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid had on a cream hoodie while conversing with his Sixers teammates.

Oddsmakers had the Bucks favored by five points before tipoff because most of their stars were playing and the Sixers were without their reason for hope. So Milwaukee rolled to a 119-98 victory at the Wells Fargo Center. The scrappy Sixes got no closer than 11 points after falling behind by 23 in the third quarter.

The Sixers (33-24) showed some flashes of competitiveness against the Bucks (37-21), who are led by Philly former coach Doc Rivers. But they couldn’t overcome poor shooting and Milwaukee’s talent gap while losing for the 11th time in their last 15 games. The Sixers also dropped to 7-16 without Embiid. The seven-time All-Star hasn’t played since Jan. 30. He could return from meniscus surgery on his left knee in mid- to late March.

The Sixers looked like a team in desperate need of his presence.

Antetokoumpo torched them for 30 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Lillard had 24 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Portis had 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Lopez had 11 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks.

Meanwhile, Malik Beasley had 20 points while hitting 6 of 7 three-pointers.

All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey had 24 points, seven assists, and three rebounds to lead the Sixers. De’Anthony Melton added 16 points in his second game back from a spine injury. And Paul Reed, who was in foul trouble, had 13 points and eight rebounds.

However, the Sixers were doomed by 37.1% shooting.

The Sixers went back to the starting lineup of Nico Batum, Tobias Harris, Buddy Hield, Reed, and Maxey.

Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre Jr. were the first two players off the bench, while Melton was the eighth man. KJ Martin was sidelined with left ankle soreness.

The Sixers will head to Boston for Tuesday’s game against the Celtics. Boston has the league’s best record at 45-12. This will be the teams’ fourth and final meeting of the season. The Sixers defeated the Celtics, 106-103, on Nov. 8 at home. Then they lost to the Celtics by 117-107 in Philly on Nov. 15 and by 125-119 on Dec. 1 at Boston.