Sixers and Mitchell & Ness unveil line of merchandise to honor return of black jerseys

The Sixers will debut their iconic black jerseys, made famous by Allen Iverson, this Saturday during their home game against the Toronto Raptors. If you still don’t own the classic look, the Sixers and Mitchell & Ness may have you covered.

The two have partnered to unveil a new set of merchandise under the 76 Originals clothing line to create throwback looks inspired by the team’s magical 2000-01 season, which saw an Iverson-led team make an appearance in the NBA Finals.

The capsule, which is the first in a three-part limited edition capsule collection, features 11 pieces for both men and women to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that Finals team. It includes t-shirts, hoodies, crew necks, and jackets all featuring the old gold and black 76ers logo.

The first capsule is set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Mitchell & Ness’ flagship store, located on Walnut Street. Or fans can wait to purchase the items at the Xfinity Mobile Arena starting at 6:30 p.m. ahead of Saturday’s game.

This is just one of many ways the Sixers are planning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 2001 NBA Finals team. They will also be hosting a reunion game on Jan. 31, and they’re bringing back the beloved mascot Hip Hop, who will also be making his debut on Saturday.