Sixers will honor Allen Iverson and the 2001 NBA Finals team with a reunion game in January

It’s starting to feel like the early 2000s more and more, especially if you happen to be a Sixers fan — from the re-release of the iconic black jerseys, made famous by Allen Iverson, to the return of one of the team’s former mascots, Hip-Hop.

There’s a lot going into the Sixers’ 25th anniversary celebration of their 2001 NBA Finals team, including a new throwback hardwood design, which features the 76ers logo with the retro comet tail on the basketball.

As one of the latest additions to the celebration, the Sixers have announced a reunion night will take place on Jan. 31, during the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The team has not yet released any details about which former Sixers players and coaches will be in attendance.

The Sixers will honor the 2001 squad with tributes taking place throughout the night — including before the game and at halftime — in addition to having the current players wear their black throwback uniforms to pay homage to that era. The jerseys will be worn in 13 additional games throughout the regular season.

The arrival of team’s 25th anniversary celebration coincides with plenty of news surrounding Iverson, the league MVP that season. The 11-time NBA All-Star released his new book, “Misunderstood,” last week, and Prime Video is set to release a three-part docuseries on the former scoring champion on Oct. 23.

Tickets for the Sixers’ 2001 reunion game can be found online. As part of the team’s Blue Week, the Sixers are waiving ticket fees through Oct. 17 for all home games. They’ll also be making their black jerseys available for sale this week online starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. and at Xfinity Mobile Arena starting Friday at 6 p.m.

The Sixers’ preseason finale is Friday at 7 p.m. against the Dallas Mavericks.