Get to know new Sixer Mo Bamba, from a reporter who covered him with the Orlando Magic

Other than the still-hovering James Harden trade speculation, the 76ers’ offseason has slowed down.

They lost sharpshooter Georges Niang, reserve guard Shake Milton, and rangy wing Jalen McDaniels in free agency. But they matched the Utah Jazz’s offer to retain restricted free agent Paul Reed, signed 2021 draft-and-stash prospect Petrušev, and surprisingly re-signed reserve center Montrezl Harrell.

The Sixers’ newcomers, meanwhile, are relentless veteran guard Patrick Beverley and defensive center Mo Bamba. Both players were introduced in Philly last week but, for further insight, The Inquirer reached out to beat writers who covered Beverley and Bamba at their previous stops.

Next up is former Orlando Sentinel reporter (and current Southern California News Group reporter) Khobi Price, who covered Bamba when he was with the Magic.

Q: From your perspective, why didn’t Bamba fulfill expectations as a lottery draft pick in Orlando? How much could he benefit from a true fresh start in Philly?

A: Whether it was availability or on-court production, consistency was the biggest piece missing for Bamba in Orlando — especially his first few seasons. A left tibia fracture sidelined him for most of the second half of his rookie season, and the effects of COVID-19 impacted his conditioning at the end of his second, the offseason ahead of and the start of his third season. He’d have high-level performances where he flashed the potential of his tantalizing skill set sandwiched by games when his impact and on-court presence weren’t felt — especially on the interior. Bamba made significant improvements in his fourth and fifth seasons (2021-23) with the Magic, but he wasn’t consistent enough. He should greatly benefit from a change of scenery and a fresh start.

Q: Bamba calls Joel Embiid a mentor. What area of Embiid’s game (or overall approach) could most rub off on Bamba?

A: From an approach standpoint, the game-to-game consistency and intensity is an area Bamba could learn from Embiid. From a game/skill set standpoint, being more effective on post-up opportunities.

Q: Besides his incredible height and wingspan, what allows Bamba to be an excellent shot blocker? How does that impact an entire defensive system?

A: He still has improvements to make in these areas, but his positioning and anticipation when playing in drop defense improved significantly, helping him be in the right spot to alter shots at the rim. Bamba has made strides as a rim protector and does better with altering shots near the rim even when he doesn’t get the block. This should give the Sixers another legitimate big-man option to play defense when Bamba’s on the floor.

Q: Where did you see the most progress in Bamba’s game during your two seasons covering him?

A: Becoming a more consistent shot maker and pick-and-pop threat was the biggest area of growth I saw from Bamba during my two seasons covering him. He made 38.6% (150 of 389) of his three-pointers in 111 games with the Magic during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons compared to 32.5% (96 of 295) his first three seasons. Bamba also got notably stronger, is a better screener than he used to be, and improved at defending without fouling.

Q: How would you describe Bamba personality-wise and as a locker-room presence? What do you make of the outside criticism about his work ethic or love of the game?

A: Personality-wise, Bamba’s one of the kindest players you’d come across. He’s thoughtful and his teammates have great respect for him and enjoyed being around him. I don’t question his love of the game or his work ethic. I know he puts in time to sharpen his skill set. But there are small areas of the game he can improve — among them being consistent with his intensity on a game-to-game basis.

