Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell undergoes knee surgery, will be out indefinitely

Montrezl Harrell underwent successful surgery on his right knee Wednesday and will be out indefinitely, the 76ers announced.

The reserve big man tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus in the knee earlier this month, which were revealed in an MRI to assess swelling following offseason workouts.

Earlier this summer, Harrell signed a one-year, $2.9 million contract to return to Philly — a surprise after he first declined the $2.7 million player option in his original two-year deal signed with the Sixers last fall. Despite the injury, the Sixers intend to keep Harrell on the roster because his expiring contract is a trade asset.

Harrell was initially the Sixers’ backup center last season, before eventually falling out of the rotation. He averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 11.9 minutes in 57 games, which were his lowest numbers since his rookie season in 2015-16.

Though Harrell had instant pick-and-roll familiarity with guard James Harden, with whom he played in Houston, defensive blunders eventually paved the way for Paul Reed to seize the backup center job behind reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid. Harrell played in only eight games after Feb. 8, and logged seven total minutes in two playoff appearances.

Since winning the 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harrell has been a journeyman. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21 before splitting the 2021-22 season between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets. He was a late addition to the Sixers’ 2022 free-agency class after a felony marijuana trafficking charge was reduced to a possession misdemeanor.

Besides Reed, whom the Sixers retained as a restricted free agent this summer, other options at backup center include free-agent addition Mo Bamba and Filip Petrušev, a former “draft-and-stash” prospect who signed a standard deal. Veteran P.J. Tucker can also play small-ball center.