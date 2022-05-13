Addressing the big question about Doc Rivers’ future with as the Sixers’ head coach, team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey gave his assurance on Friday that Rivers will be back next season.

“He’s a great coach,” Morey said one day after the Sixers were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA playoffs. “I love working with him. I feel like I’m learning from him.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid says the Sixers need tougher players like P.J. Tucker. They also need more of it from James Harden.

“I think Elton and I and him make a great team. And we’re going to see where this journey takes us. But we feel very good about where it’s going to take us, and it’s going to be where we have a chance to win the title.”

Despite Morey’s comments, reports during the season indicated that Rivers could be replaced by Mike D’Antoni if the Sixers didn’t advance far in the postseason.

D’Antoni, Sixers point guard James Harden, Morey and Sixers CEO Tad Brown all worked together with the Houston Rockets. Harden won the 2018 MVP and three scoring titles while D’Antoni was the Rockets coach, Morey the general manager and Brown the CEO.

» READ MORE: The Process fails again | Marcus Hayes

There was a sense that Harden could return to that elite level of play with D’Antoni as the Sixers coach.

The Sixers hired Rivers in October 2021 to bring a championship to the organization. He was hired a month before Morey came to the organization as team president.

The Sixers have suffered back-to-back second-round exits during their tenures.