The 76ers got a little help before Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Twenty kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Chester were signed to one-day contracts as part of a memorable day at the Wells Fargo Center.
Each kid was given a Sixers jersey with their name on it and then went out to the court and played a game. The kids, aged 9 to 18, then took part in a clinic, featuring former Sixers World B. Free and Marc Jackson among others.
After the clinic, the kids were surprised when Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle and veteran forward James Ennis III played Santa Claus and provided them with gifts. The youngsters were also treated to Friday night’s game.
"It was a wonderful experience said Vincent Coleman, 14. “I am a big 76ers fan and this was special.”
From the contract signing, to the game on the court, the clinic and then being surprised by receiving gifts delivered by the Sixers, is something these youngsters will always remember.
“I liked everything about today,” said Crystal Swanson, 12.
Janet Riley-Ford, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Chester said the kids thought they were coming to the game, and didn’t know about the rest of the festivities.
“It is such a wonderful opportunity for these youngsters and the 76ers have done such a great job,” Riley-Ford said.
Thybulle, who has quickly become a fan favorite, was thrilled to be part of the festivities.
“This is a special time of year and I think as NBA players we are really lucky to be in the position we are in, to be an influence to these kids and to have the means to help in these ways,” Thybulle said. “It is pretty special to see the smiles these presents provide to these kids.”
Free was just as excited as Thybulle.
“Just to see the smiles on the kids face was priceless,” said Free, the Ambassador of Sixers basketball, said. “To be able to provide joy to them is really special.”