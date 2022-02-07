CHICAGO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 119-108 victory Sunday over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Best performance: I had to give this to DeMar DeRozan in a losing effort even on a night Joel Embiid willed the Sixers to win with a 40-point, 10-rebound and two-block effort. DeRozan deserved the chants of “MVP … MVP … MVP” that he received from the 20,233 in attendance. He scored a season-high 45 points on 18-for-30 shooting from the field and making 9 of 11 free throws. The All-Star swingman also finished with a team-high rebounds to go with seven assists. This marked the second time he reached the 40-point mark this season. Twenty-six of his points came in the first half, which is the most by first-half points by a Bull this season. It was also a first-half career high for him.

Worst performance: I had to give this to former Sixer Tony Bradley. The Bulls reserve center’s highlight was a blocked shot. However, he was held scoreless after not taking a shot. But the worst part was his being minus 13 despite playing just 12 minutes, 28 seconds.

Best defensive performance: Javonte Green gets this after finishing with a team-high two blocks to go with a steal. He has recorded at least one block in six straight games, which is the longest such streak of his career. But Green was solid on both ends of the floor, finishing with 17 points.

Best statistic: The Sixers’ three-point shooting was hot from the start. They shot 7-for-13 (53.3%) from beyond the arc in the first half. Their three-point percentage was the highest in the first half this season. The Sixers ended up making 12-for-24 (50 %) three-pointers.

Worst statistic: The Bulls struggled to make three-pointers. They made just 7 of 26 (26.9%). It looked like a jacking up and missing contest by the poor-shooting Bulls.

Best of the Best: The Sixers continued their domination over the Bulls. They beat Chicago for the 10th consecutive time dating back to the 2018-19 season.