The Sixers' court for the 2024 NBA Cup has been revealed

The NBA Cup, formerly known as the In-Season Tournament, tips off in just under a month, and the Sixers’ custom court design for the tournament was just revealed.

The design features a circle of stars around midcourt, reminiscent of both the Sixers’ logo and the original Stars and Stripes flag, and the NBA Cup trophy at midcourt and in the paint on both ends. The Sixers will play on the custom court at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 12 against the New York Knicks, Nov. 22 against the Brooklyn Nets, and potentially in a quarterfinal matchup if they advance.

The NBA Cup starts on Nov. 12, and all regular-season games played on Tuesdays and Fridays starting on that date count toward Cup standings in addition to the regular-season standings. Each conference was sorted into three groups. The top teams from each group plus the best remaining team in each conference will advance to the knockout round.

The Sixers’ group includes the Knicks, the Orlando Magic, the Nets, and the Charlotte Hornets, and the team will play all four of those teams once as part of the tournament. If the Sixers advance, the quarterfinal potentially could be on home court, but both the semifinals and the final will take place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 14 and 17.

The Sixers went 2-2 in the tournament last season and did not advance to the knockout stage.