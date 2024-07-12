Sixers grouped with Knicks, Magic, Nets, and Hornets in second NBA in-season tournament

The 76ers are paired with two of their Atlantic Division rivals in the 2024 NBA Cup.

They’re in the East Group A along with the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets and division foes New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets for the second annual in-season tournament. All 30 NBA teams were randomly drawn into six groups of five within their conference based on last season’s win-loss records.

The Sixers, Magic and Indiana Pacers finished the regular season with identical 47-35 records. However, Orlando was fifth in the standings due to tiebreakers. The Sixers finished seventh.

The Knicks (50-32) had the conference’s second-best record. Brooklyn (32-50) and Hornets (21-61) were among the league’s worst teams.

The tourney will tipoff on Nov. 12 in team markets and culminate in Las Vegas in mid December. The semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 14 and the championship game is set for three days later.

Like last season, the two-month tournament will consist of group play and knockout rounds, similar to soccer’s popular World Cup competition.

Each team will play four games against group opponents. Every team will have two games at home and two on the road. Group games will be played very Tuesday and Friday from Nov. 12 to Dec. 3 on what will be called “Cup Nights.”

The winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams will advance to the single-elimination knockout round.

The quarterfinals will be played in market on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 before the tourney transitions to Vegas for the final four teams.